Balance, Gratitude, and Putting In the Work
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - October 2nd 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude

About the Episode

Even if you are in the middle of a storm, today’s episode will remind you that messes can always be cleaned up.

Rachel will guide you through a gratitude practice where you will reflect on an area of your life that is in perfect harmony - because you made it that way.

You needed to make a change and put in work, and you did. It’s balanced because you made it so. Tune in to begin.

