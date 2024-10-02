Balance, Gratitude, and Putting In the Work
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - October 2nd 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Rachel will guide you through a gratitude practice where you will reflect on an area of your life that is in perfect harmony - because you made it that way.
You needed to make a change and put in work, and you did. It’s balanced because you made it so. Tune in to begin.