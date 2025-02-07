Art, Nature, and Self-Care
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - February 7th 2025
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In today’s episode, you will first have a moment in nature.
Go to your favorite spot and dedicate some time to sit in silence. By the end, you’ll notice - you are inspired. Take that inspiration and use it to spark an art practice, whatever it may be. Creating in alignment with the earth we live on will always be life changing. Tune in to begin.