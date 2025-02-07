Yoga Girl

Art, Nature, and Self-Care
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - February 7th 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

It’s time to make some art!

In today’s episode, you will first have a moment in nature.

Go to your favorite spot and dedicate some time to sit in silence. By the end, you’ll notice - you are inspired. Take that inspiration and use it to spark an art practice, whatever it may be. Creating in alignment with the earth we live on will always be life changing. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

