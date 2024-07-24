Art as Meditation in Motion
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - July 24th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Meditation, Wellbeing Wednesday
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Rachel will guide you through a practice to immerse yourself in the present moment without any kind of boundary.
Making art may always be considered meditation, we just have to lose ourselves in the moment, let go of that perfectionist mindset, and create. Tune in to begin.