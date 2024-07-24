Yoga Girl

Art as Meditation in Motion
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - July 24th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Meditation, Wellbeing Wednesday

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

In today’s episode, we are going to combine art and meditation.

Rachel will guide you through a practice to immerse yourself in the present moment without any kind of boundary.

Making art may always be considered meditation, we just have to lose ourselves in the moment, let go of that perfectionist mindset, and create. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

