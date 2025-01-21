Yoga Girl

An Unnecessary Mess In My Life Is…
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - January 21st 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth, Healing

About the Episode

Sometimes life is messy and that’s totally okay to embrace.

But there are some messes that are holding you back.

In today’s episode, you will journal on an unnecessary mess in your life - one that is causing you a lot of extra problems. Tune in to shed some light on it instead of sweeping it under the rug.

