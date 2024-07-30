Yoga Girl

An Unexpected Source of Gratitude
favorite_border

Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - July 30th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth, Gratitude

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

When focusing on gratitude, it’s easy to turn to the things we are always grateful for - our family, our home, and the like.

But today’s practice will make you dig a little deeper for a source of gratitude that is unexpected in your life. Rachel shares a personal example, and then it’s your turn.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2024 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.