An Unexpected Source of Gratitude
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - July 30th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
But today’s practice will make you dig a little deeper for a source of gratitude that is unexpected in your life. Rachel shares a personal example, and then it’s your turn.
Tune in to begin.