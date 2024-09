About the Episode

There are a thousand ways to be of service to the world, and we don’t all have to do it in the same way.

In today’s episode, you are going to find the way that works for you right now.

Where in your life is your cup overflowing? Do you have an abundance of time? Or money? Or can you offer a specific skillset to others? This is where you can give without feeling like it will deplete you. Tune in to begin.