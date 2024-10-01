An Area of My Life That Feels Out of Balance Is…
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - October 1st 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
But the thing is, by noticing an imbalance, we have already done half of the work!
In today’s episode, you are going to journal on an area of your life that feels out of balance. Where do things feel out of order? It is between work and rest? Giving and receiving? Tune in to figure it out.