An Area of My Life That Feels Out of Balance Is…
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - October 1st 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Sometimes the idea of balance can feel very far away.

But the thing is, by noticing an imbalance, we have already done half of the work!

In today’s episode, you are going to journal on an area of your life that feels out of balance. Where do things feel out of order? It is between work and rest? Giving and receiving? Tune in to figure it out.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

