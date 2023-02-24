About the Episode

The best type of self-care is true, constructive rest.

The kind of rest that settles your nervous system, supports long-term sleep, and allows you to destress.

You may feel like you’re resting when you’re on the couch watching Netflix, but today’s practice will actually give both your body and your mind a break. Rachel will guide you through the steps of a Yoga Nidra. Tune in to begin.