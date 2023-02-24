A Yoga Nidra for Constructive Rest
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 24th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
The kind of rest that settles your nervous system, supports long-term sleep, and allows you to destress.
You may feel like you’re resting when you’re on the couch watching Netflix, but today’s practice will actually give both your body and your mind a break. Rachel will guide you through the steps of a Yoga Nidra. Tune in to begin.