Yoga Girl

A Week to Get Inspired and Dream
favorite_border

Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - October 7th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Life can be so noisy and busy that sometimes you have to actively take time to sit in silence.

Only then can you connect with that inner creative voice, and only then can you put yourself in the way of inspiration.

This week on the show, we are going to source inspiration and do practices that will allow us to create something beautiful. You are on the cusp of something new. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2024 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.