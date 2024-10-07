A Week to Get Inspired and Dream
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - October 7th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting
Only then can you connect with that inner creative voice, and only then can you put yourself in the way of inspiration.
This week on the show, we are going to source inspiration and do practices that will allow us to create something beautiful. You are on the cusp of something new. Tune in to begin.