Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - March 31st 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Spring brings with it an energy of freshness, of rebirth, of things starting again. It has a beautiful, high energy - and it’s time to bring that into our everyday lives.

This week on Self-Care Daily, we are going to start our big Spring Cleaning. Rachel will walk you through practices to invite spring into your life and start the season on the right foot.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

