About the Episode

Real self-care is structuring our lives in a way that doesn’t lead to burnout and overwhelm.

It’s taking care of our future selves!

This week on Self-Care Daily, we are in virgo season - and we are going to take this time to get organized and structured. Rachel will share practices to plan ahead and tidy up your life, and you’ll be feeling more at peace by the end of it. Tune in to begin.