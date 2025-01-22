About the Episode

What is the best way to let something go? Visualize yourself already having done it!

In today’s episode, Rachel will guide you through a visualization practice where you will imagine yourself living life free of whatever is weighing you down.

This is a great tool if you are feeling stuck, because you can embody and feel your future self, and know that it’s not only a possibility, it’s not that far away. Tune in to begin and see what doors open up.