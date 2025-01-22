A Visualization Practice To Help You Let Go
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - January 22nd 2025
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In today’s episode, Rachel will guide you through a visualization practice where you will imagine yourself living life free of whatever is weighing you down.
This is a great tool if you are feeling stuck, because you can embody and feel your future self, and know that it’s not only a possibility, it’s not that far away. Tune in to begin and see what doors open up.