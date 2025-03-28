Yoga Girl

A Spring Intention Setting Ceremony
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - March 28th 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love, Intention Setting

About the Episode

We always set intentions for the New Year, but actually, right now in nature is the perfect time to do it.

It’s spring; the season of rebirth, it’s a new astrological year, and everywhere around us things are beginning anew. In today’s episode, you are going to have a spring intention setting ceremony. From creating an altar to anchoring into your intentions, Rachel will guide you through it.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

