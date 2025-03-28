A Spring Intention Setting Ceremony
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - March 28th 2025
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love, Intention Setting
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
It’s spring; the season of rebirth, it’s a new astrological year, and everywhere around us things are beginning anew. In today’s episode, you are going to have a spring intention setting ceremony. From creating an altar to anchoring into your intentions, Rachel will guide you through it.
Tune in to begin.