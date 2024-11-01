Yoga Girl

A Self-Care Ritual to Bury What’s Old
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - November 1st 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Growth, Self-Love

About the Episode

In yesterday’s practice, you figured out what you are ready to let die.

And actually, death plays a very important role in fertilizing the seeds of what’s to come.

Today, Rachel will guide you through a beautiful ceremony to literally find some soil and bury the old. It’s time to turn it into something new. Tune in to begin.

