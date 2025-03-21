Yoga Girl

A Self-Care Practice for the End of Winter
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - March 21st 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

About the Episode

Now that winter is over, there are things to do!

In today’s episode, Rachel offers some ideas on little logistical things that may help you transition seasons. Sometimes these chores aren’t the most fun, but they are so important for our self-care. By the end of the practice, you will be ready to fully embrace spring.

Tune in to begin.

