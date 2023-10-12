Yoga Girl

A Resource I Can Give Freely Is…
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - October 12th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth, Being of Service

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

When we think of service, we tend to think of volunteering time or donating money.

Of course, those are examples of service - but service is so much more than that.

It can be as simple as smiling at a stranger, lending a listening ear, or showing someone compassion. In today’s episode, you will consider a resource that you have in abundance.

That is what the world needs right now. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2023 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.