A Resource I Can Give Freely Is…
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - October 12th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth, Being of Service
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Of course, those are examples of service - but service is so much more than that.
It can be as simple as smiling at a stranger, lending a listening ear, or showing someone compassion. In today’s episode, you will consider a resource that you have in abundance.
That is what the world needs right now. Tune in to begin.