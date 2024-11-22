Yoga Girl

A Productive, Restful Self-Care Practice
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - November 22nd 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

We did a lot of work this week preparing for the winter season.

In today’s episode, you are going to merge the practices from Tuesday and Thursday to create a beautiful, productive, and restful day. Rachel will share exactly what to do. You’ll feel so great by the end of it.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

