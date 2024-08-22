Yoga Girl

A Practice to Envision Your Ideal Life
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - August 22nd 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

If you had an extra hour in the day, how would you spend it?

Would you rest? Practice self-care? Or get more work done?

In today’s episode, you are going to envision a day with 25 hours. What comes up will say a lot about your priorities, and what you need to change about your life. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

