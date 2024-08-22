A Practice to Envision Your Ideal Life
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - August 22nd 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Would you rest? Practice self-care? Or get more work done?
In today’s episode, you are going to envision a day with 25 hours. What comes up will say a lot about your priorities, and what you need to change about your life. Tune in to begin.