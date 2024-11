About the Episode

Not all family traditions are positive.

Do you have one that you want to change?

Maybe you find yourself in a certain conversation you’d like to avoid, maybe you try and fail to set certain boundaries, or maybe a childhood wound keeps showing up again and again. Whatever is weighing heavy on you, you will journal about it in today’s episode. If you give it some acknowledgement, you’ll recognize when it shows up and be able to change the trajectory.

Tune in to begin.