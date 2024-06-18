Yoga Girl

A Need I Haven’t Had Met Lately Is…
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - June 18th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

When our core needs go unmet for a while, it really starts to weigh heavily on us.

We can feel disappointed, resentful, depressed, or snappy at our loved ones.

In today’s episode, you are going to journal on a basic need that you haven’t had met lately. What are you missing in your day to day? And how can you prioritize it? Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

