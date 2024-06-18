A Need I Haven’t Had Met Lately Is…
favorite_border
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - June 18th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - June 18th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
We can feel disappointed, resentful, depressed, or snappy at our loved ones.
In today’s episode, you are going to journal on a basic need that you haven’t had met lately. What are you missing in your day to day? And how can you prioritize it? Tune in to begin.