About the Episode

It’s always helpful to have a goal, no matter what project you may be embarking on.

As we get dedicated to a movement practice, setting a goal or challenge for ourselves can help keep us on the right track and gives us a point to reach for.

In today’s episode, Rachel will help you set your own goal - that will have nothing to do with what you look like, and everything to do with what you feel like. Tune in to begin.