Yoga Girl

A Movement Challenge to Reach Your Goals
favorite_border

Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - August 29th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

It’s always helpful to have a goal, no matter what project you may be embarking on.

As we get dedicated to a movement practice, setting a goal or challenge for ourselves can help keep us on the right track and gives us a point to reach for.

In today’s episode, Rachel will help you set your own goal - that will have nothing to do with what you look like, and everything to do with what you feel like. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2024 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.