A Movement Challenge to Reach Your Goals
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - August 29th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
As we get dedicated to a movement practice, setting a goal or challenge for ourselves can help keep us on the right track and gives us a point to reach for.
In today’s episode, Rachel will help you set your own goal - that will have nothing to do with what you look like, and everything to do with what you feel like. Tune in to begin.