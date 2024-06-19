Yoga Girl

A Moment to Discover Your Inner Needs
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - June 19th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation

About the Episode

Close your eyes, place your hands on your heart, and tune into this episode.

This meditation offers you a few quiet moments to check in with yourself.

How is your heart doing? What are you carrying on your shoulders? And what do you need? By bringing your presence inward, you will be able to discover something small and accessible that could change your day. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

