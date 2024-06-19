A Moment to Discover Your Inner Needs
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - June 19th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
This meditation offers you a few quiet moments to check in with yourself.
How is your heart doing? What are you carrying on your shoulders? And what do you need? By bringing your presence inward, you will be able to discover something small and accessible that could change your day. Tune in to begin.