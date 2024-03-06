Yoga Girl

A Moment of Gratitude for Home
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 6th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

In today’s episode, we are taking a big moment of gratitude for something that is easy to take for granted - the fact that we have a safe, beautiful, peaceful space to call home.

There is so much unrest in the world, and so many people do not have this same privilege. If you have a soft bed, a warm space, and a roof over your head, it is something to be thankful for.

Tune in to take a moment to appreciate it.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

