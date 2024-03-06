A Moment of Gratitude for Home
favorite_border
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 6th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 6th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
There is so much unrest in the world, and so many people do not have this same privilege. If you have a soft bed, a warm space, and a roof over your head, it is something to be thankful for.
Tune in to take a moment to appreciate it.