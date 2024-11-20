Yoga Girl

A Meditation to Visualize a Perfect Winter Day
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - November 20th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Today’s episode offers you a moment of peace during your winter preparations.

Feel into your body and ask yourself, what is a perfect winter moment?

You will take time to settle into that image before opening your journal and writing it down. How can you give yourself the gift of contentment this winter season? Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

