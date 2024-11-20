A Meditation to Visualize a Perfect Winter Day
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - November 20th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Feel into your body and ask yourself, what is a perfect winter moment?
You will take time to settle into that image before opening your journal and writing it down. How can you give yourself the gift of contentment this winter season? Tune in to begin.