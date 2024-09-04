Yoga Girl

A Meditation to Relax
favorite_border

Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - September 4th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Do you need a moment to relax?

In today’s episode, Rachel will guide you through a meditation for some peace and quiet.

Take a deep breath, melt into your body, and feel that way of relaxation flow through your entire system. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2024 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.