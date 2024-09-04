A Meditation to Relax
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - September 4th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In today’s episode, Rachel will guide you through a meditation for some peace and quiet.
Take a deep breath, melt into your body, and feel that way of relaxation flow through your entire system. Tune in to begin.