A Meditation to Open Your Heart to Others
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - September 25th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
It is from this place within where we experience the magic of life - love, gratitude, compassion, and more.
And we don’t experience it alone! This is how you connect to others. This practice will allow you to open your heart wide, letting in a natural feeling of wanting to be of service. Tune in to begin.