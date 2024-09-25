About the Episode

In today’s episode, Rachel will guide you through a meditation practice to sit down, take some deep breaths, and really tune into your heart.

It is from this place within where we experience the magic of life - love, gratitude, compassion, and more.

And we don’t experience it alone! This is how you connect to others. This practice will allow you to open your heart wide, letting in a natural feeling of wanting to be of service. Tune in to begin.