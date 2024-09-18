A Meditation to Invite In All Your Longings
favorite_border
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - September 18th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - September 18th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In today’s practice, Rachel will guide you through a meditation to open a line of communication with your manifestations. Chances are, they are longing for you in return.
All there is left to do is open the door. Tune in to begin.