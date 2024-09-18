Yoga Girl

A Meditation to Invite In All Your Longings
favorite_border

Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - September 18th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

We have opened a new chapter, and it’s time to invite in everything you are longing for.

In today’s practice, Rachel will guide you through a meditation to open a line of communication with your manifestations. Chances are, they are longing for you in return.

All there is left to do is open the door. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2024 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.