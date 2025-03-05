Yoga Girl

A Meditation to Get to the Heart of Your Emotions
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - March 5th 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Whenever you need space to feel, to get to the heart of what is truly going on inside, and to dwell in the being, you can return to this gentle practice.

Rachel will guide you through a meditation from start to finish, to linger in your feelings. And your feelings always change, so you can never do this practice too much.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

