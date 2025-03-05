A Meditation to Get to the Heart of Your Emotions
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - March 5th 2025
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Rachel will guide you through a meditation from start to finish, to linger in your feelings. And your feelings always change, so you can never do this practice too much.
Tune in to begin.