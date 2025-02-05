Yoga Girl

A Meditation to Get Inspired
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - February 5th 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

In today’s episode, you will spend some time getting inspired.

Rachel will guide you through a meditation, and in just a few moments, you will go within yourself, shift your focus to your breath, and feel alive.

It is in this space where you will notice the fire of inspiration - then all you have to do is fan the flames. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

