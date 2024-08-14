A Meditation to Connect to Your Purpose
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - August 14th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In today’s episode, Rachel offers you a grounding meditation and guides you through the practice.
Find a moment of silence and tune into your body. By the end, you’ll be able to hear yourself just a little bit better. Tune in to begin.