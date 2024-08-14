Yoga Girl

A Meditation to Connect to Your Purpose
favorite_border

Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - August 14th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

The world is so loud, it can be hard to find your inner light and connect to your purpose.

In today’s episode, Rachel offers you a grounding meditation and guides you through the practice.

Find a moment of silence and tune into your body. By the end, you’ll be able to hear yourself just a little bit better. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2024 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.