A Meditation to Connect to the Divine
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 8th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
But no matter what is going on on a surface level, you have an intrinsic force within you that is always there.
In today’s episode, Rachel will guide you through a meditation to connect to the breath, sense your heart beat, and feel how your body flows with the earth.
You are not alone on this path; you have the divine within. Tune in to begin.