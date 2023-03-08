About the Episode

Life is cyclical. You will have times when you feel drained and times when you have so much to give.

But no matter what is going on on a surface level, you have an intrinsic force within you that is always there.

In today’s episode, Rachel will guide you through a meditation to connect to the breath, sense your heart beat, and feel how your body flows with the earth.

You are not alone on this path; you have the divine within. Tune in to begin.