Yoga Girl

A Meditation to Connect to the Divine
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 8th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Life is cyclical. You will have times when you feel drained and times when you have so much to give.

But no matter what is going on on a surface level, you have an intrinsic force within you that is always there.

In today’s episode, Rachel will guide you through a meditation to connect to the breath, sense your heart beat, and feel how your body flows with the earth.

You are not alone on this path; you have the divine within. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2023 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.