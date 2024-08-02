A Letter of Thank You for Self-Care
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - August 2nd 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Love, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
You are going to write a thank you letter to someone in your life who has made an impact on you.
Rachel shares how to do it in a meaningful way that could change someone’s life. Write the truth, open your heart, and say thank you. We can never do that too much. Tune in to begin.