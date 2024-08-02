Yoga Girl

A Letter of Thank You for Self-Care
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - August 2nd 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Love, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Today’s self-care practice is fun, intimate, and vulnerable.

You are going to write a thank you letter to someone in your life who has made an impact on you.

Rachel shares how to do it in a meaningful way that could change someone’s life. Write the truth, open your heart, and say thank you. We can never do that too much. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

