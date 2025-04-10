Yoga Girl

A Habit I Want to Integrate Into My Life Is…
favorite_border

Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - April 10th 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

What seed are you longing to plant in your life?

Is there a habit that you have to force yourself to do, that you would like to become a seamless part of your day? In today’s episode, you will tune into your higher self and answer this question. With baby steps, it may be easier than you think.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2025 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.