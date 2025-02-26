Yoga Girl

A Gratitude Practice to Raise Your Vibration
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - February 26th 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude

About the Episode

If you’re having a slow day or a low moment, today’s gratitude practice will raise your energy and flip your mood.

And it all has to do with gratitude!

Look back on your day so far - what have you taken for granted? You are so blessed. Sometimes you just have to open your eyes to it. Tune in to begin.

