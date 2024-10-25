A Fire Ceremony to Release Your Fears
favorite_border
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - October 25th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Healing
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - October 25th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Healing
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In today’s episode, that is exactly what you are going to do.
With your fear from yesterday, you will hold a fire ceremony. Rachel will give you instructions step by step. All you have to do is let it burn. Tune in to begin.