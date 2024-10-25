Yoga Girl

A Fire Ceremony to Release Your Fears
favorite_border

Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - October 25th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Healing

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Fire has an extraordinary power to take your fears and transform them into something different.

In today’s episode, that is exactly what you are going to do.

With your fear from yesterday, you will hold a fire ceremony. Rachel will give you instructions step by step. All you have to do is let it burn. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2024 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.