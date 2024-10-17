A Feeling That Is Hard for Me To Feel Is…
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - October 17th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth, Healing
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
We are scared to feel them, so we push them deep down and don’t let them in. But that can be exhausting.
In today’s episode, Rachel will offer you two journaling prompts that will help you reflect on the hard emotions, but also take it one step further and discover why they are so challenging for you. Opening your heart will be such a relief. Tune in to begin.