A Dream That Feels Out of Reach Is…
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - July 16th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In today’s practice, Rachel will guide you through a moment to step into your body and feel before opening your journal. What is it about this dream that feels hard? How long have you been dreaming about it? And can you imagine getting started?
Tune in to begin.