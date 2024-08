About the Episode

We all go through things that are so difficult they change the very fabric of our being.

But here you are today, on the other side of it. Even if it took a really long time to get here.

In today’s episode, you are going to journal on something difficult you went through that you now feel grateful for. Tune in to honor your resiliency, your ability to heal, and the fact that you took heartache and pain and transformed it into something new.