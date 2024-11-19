About the Episode

There is something that feels so good and wholesome about preparing for the coming season.

In today’s episode, you are going to join Rachel for some list making.

She will share some areas to focus on in your life, from your closet to your meal prepping and more, and you will write down everything that needs to be done. What needs to be fixed? What needs to be delegated? What is urgent? By the time winter comes, you will feel so ready and so calm.

Tune in to begin.