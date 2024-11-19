A Checklist for the Winter Season
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - November 19th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth, Lifestyle
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In today’s episode, you are going to join Rachel for some list making.
She will share some areas to focus on in your life, from your closet to your meal prepping and more, and you will write down everything that needs to be done. What needs to be fixed? What needs to be delegated? What is urgent? By the time winter comes, you will feel so ready and so calm.
Tune in to begin.