The Yoga Girl® Membership Platform is Closing on May 2, 2025

Dear community,

This is a very difficult announcement to write, and a decision has not come easily. It’s one we’ve carried in our hearts for some time—quietly, patiently—until we felt ready to release it with love, trust, and deep intention.

When we launched YogaGirl.com in 2018, we said something bold: “Everyone can be a Yoga Girl.”

We believed in the power of practice. In the magic of holding space. In healing the inside so we could begin to heal what’s outside. And we believed that together, we could build something real—something that could ripple far beyond the mat.

You helped make that dream a reality.

This platform became the heartbeat of our digital community.

It’s been more than a place to move your body—it’s been a sanctuary. A companion. A space to show up fully, just as you are.

From day one, we believed that everyone is enough exactly as they are—that you don’t need to change a thing to be worthy of love and belonging. Feeling like you belong is your birthright.

That belief shaped everything we created here.

YogaGirl.com was built to honor that truth.

To hold space for healing and growth—for all people, in all walks of life, regardless of race, class, gender, ability, age, or geography.

When we said, “Everyone can be a Yoga Girl,” we meant it.

It started with Rachel, but it doesn’t end with Rachel.

And now, as the digital world shifts and evolves, we are called to pause—to listen, to reflect, and to make decisions that align not only with who we have been in the past, but with who we are today. So much has changed, and we are choosing to close this chapter not out of defeat, but with clarity and courage. We have loved every moment of this journey together with you.

Thank you for letting us be a part of your lives.